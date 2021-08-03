BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! High pressure will rule our weather right through the end of the week, and that will be giving us a stretch of really nice, summer weather.

There will be plenty of sunshine today with just a bit of high, thin cloudiness from the outer fringes of a system that is riding up the east coast, but will be staying well to our east with its rain. Temperatures will be coming back up today, close to where they should be for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 82°).

Each day will be a little bit warmer than the one before it, as we keep going through the rest of the week.

Once we get into the weekend, the dry streak will end. A weak frontal system will bring some showers and possible thunderstorms on Saturday. Sunday will be the better weekend day with partly sunny skies, but there is still the chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm. The same goes for Monday.

Get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of this stretch of delightful, summer weather this week! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.