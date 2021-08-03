Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! High pressure will rule our weather right through the end of the week, and that will be giving us a stretch of really nice, summer weather.

There will be plenty of sunshine today with just a bit of high, thin cloudiness from the outer fringes of a system that is riding up the east coast, but will be staying well to our east with its rain. Temperatures will be coming back up today, close to where they should be for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 82°).

Each day will be a little bit warmer than the one before it, as we keep going through the rest of the week.

Once we get into the weekend, the dry streak will end. A weak frontal system will bring some showers and possible thunderstorms on Saturday. Sunday will be the better weekend day with partly sunny skies, but there is still the chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm. The same goes for Monday.

Get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of this stretch of delightful, summer weather this week! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean plans to open a store in Williston.
LL Bean to leave Burlington for Williston
The CDC now lists Chittenden County's transmission levels at 'substantial.'
CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’
Mayor Miro Weinberger says in the coming days, he will be announcing additional steps to...
Community members react to Burlington shootout
Jewish Communities of Vermont holds a rally to call on Ben and Jerry's to use their resources...
Jewish Communities of Vermont call on Ben & Jerry’s to ‘Serve Ice Cream, Not Hate’
Two incidents of gunfire in downtown Burlington over the weekend rattled residents and many are...
Weekend shooting incidents in Burlington raise new concerns over police staffing

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late Night weather forecast
Late Night weather forecast
Monday Weathercast
Monday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast