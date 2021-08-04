Advertisement

After decades in woods, New Hampshire man forced from cabin

This undated photo shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three decades has lived in the...
This undated photo shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three decades has lived in the woods of Canterbury, N.H. along the Merrimack River.(Jodie Gedeon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTERBURY, N.H. (AP) - For 27 years, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small, solar-paneled cabin, growing his food, cutting his firewood, and tending to his cat and chickens.

But his off-the-grid existence appears to be at risk. Court documents say the woodlot “River Dave” calls home just a few miles away from Interstate 93, yet hidden by the trees, has been owned by the same family for decades. The current owner has been trying to get him out since 2016.

Lidstone, now jailed, says a prior owner gave his word - but nothing in writing - to let him live there.

This undated photo shows the shack that David Lidstone, 81, has built and lived in for nearly...
This undated photo shows the shack that David Lidstone, 81, has built and lived in for nearly three decades in the woods of Canterbury, N.H.,(Jodie Gedeon | AP)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Masks recommended in all Vermont schools
Timber rattlesnake
Wildlife Watch: Timber rattlesnake
Essex Junction man charged with child pornography
Swanton chase
Franklin County chase ends in arrest, DUI charge
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
NY attorney general: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo
AG report details CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s role advising brother
Hunter Church and Paul Savage swap bobsledding stories in Plattsburgh.
Two generations of North Country USA bobsledders swap stories
The Lebanon Police Department has teamed with West Central Behavioral Health to create a mobile...
Upper Valley agencies team up to create mobile crisis unit
File photo
New Hampshire hospitals to require vaccinations for staff