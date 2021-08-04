Annual sidewalk sale helps Burlington retailers rebound from COVID

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington has found an additional purpose for its annual Church Street Marketplace Sidewalk Sale-- using it as a chance to rebound from the pandemic.

Organizers say the goal of the sale is to provide businesses a chance to market their products to customers.

The sale got underway Wednesday.

One retailer said the easing of pandemic restrictions has gone a long way for the retail business in the city.

“In the past couple months... especially in the summertime once the mask mandate was lifted, people gradually started to come in especially with sales like this one. People are eager to come out and kind of like live life again,” said Katie Hanisch, a Helly Hansen employee.

The sidewalk sale will run on the Church Street Marketplace through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.