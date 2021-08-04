Advertisement

Burlington man arrested following aggravated assault with a knife

Luis Rivera, 44
Luis Rivera, 44(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man is behind bars after threatening his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend with a knife over a cellphone.

Burlington Police say, it happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday at Burlington’s City Hall Park.

Police say the victim was trying to get his cellphone out of his ex’s car, when her boyfriend, Luis Rivera, 44 of Burlington followed the victim into the park.

Witnesses say in broad daylight, Rivera pulled out a knife and swung it at the victim.

Police say Rivera was threatening to stab him and was saying he was going to die.

Rivera was ordered to be released on court conditions and is set to appear in court.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean plans to open a store in Williston.
LL Bean to leave Burlington for Williston
The CDC now lists Chittenden County's transmission levels at 'substantial.'
CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’
Mayor Miro Weinberger says in the coming days, he will be announcing additional steps to...
Community members react to Burlington shootout
File photo
Masks recommended in all Vermont schools
Jewish Communities of Vermont holds a rally to call on Ben and Jerry's to use their resources...
Jewish Communities of Vermont call on Ben & Jerry’s to ‘Serve Ice Cream, Not Hate’

Latest News

Boy eats creemee at National Night Out
National Night Out in Essex Builds Relations Among First Responders, Law Enforcement, and Citizens
File
Scott: CDC’s ‘substantial’ virus spread designation deceiving
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responds to the state attorney general's sexual harassment report
North Country residents, lawmakers react to findings of Cuomo probe
File photo
Masks recommended in all Vermont schools