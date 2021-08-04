Burlington man arrested following aggravated assault with a knife

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man is behind bars after threatening his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend with a knife over a cellphone.

Burlington Police say, it happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday at Burlington’s City Hall Park.

Police say the victim was trying to get his cellphone out of his ex’s car, when her boyfriend, Luis Rivera, 44 of Burlington followed the victim into the park.

Witnesses say in broad daylight, Rivera pulled out a knife and swung it at the victim.

Police say Rivera was threatening to stab him and was saying he was going to die.

Rivera was ordered to be released on court conditions and is set to appear in court.

