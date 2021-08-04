Advertisement

Dragonboat races return to Lake Champlain this weekend

File
File(wcax)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The dragon boats are back on Lake Champlain this weekend.

Dragonheart Vermont’s annual dragon boat festival returns for its 15th year. It took a year off last year due to the pandemic. The organization supports breast cancer survivors through fitness and creates a community for them and their families.

Nina Atkinson, the organization’s executive director, says it was tough to spend the last year outside of the boats. “We stayed connected throughout the year but we really missed seeing each other, we really missed seeing the community. So, it’s really great that we are back on the water again,” she said.

They are asking that those who aren’t vaccinated to wear masks if they are in crowded areas in order to keep cancer survivors safe. Other COVID precautions include having only 10 people in the boats instead of 20, and increased spacing between vendors in the athletes village.

The festival starts Saturday with the first race at 8:30 a.m. Those go until mid-afternoon and will be followed by music.

