Escaped desert hawk recovered after 3 weeks, thinner, hungry

QUECHEE, Vt. (AP) - After escaping from the nature nonprofit that was her home three weeks ago, a desert hawk was recovered Monday.

The hawk flew away from the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee on July 13. The hawk, named Paige, participated in flight demonstrations there.

A trainer said she lost almost a third of her weight in the weeks she was gone and came back with a tick. A family who lived just a short distance from the nature center reported seeing the Harris’s hawk in their back yard. Trainers fed the hawk a whole quail upon her return.

