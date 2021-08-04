Advertisement

Escaped desert hawk recovered after 3 weeks, thinner, hungry

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUECHEE, Vt. (AP) - After escaping from the nature nonprofit that was her home three weeks ago, a desert hawk was recovered Monday.

The hawk flew away from the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee on July 13. The hawk, named Paige, participated in flight demonstrations there.

A trainer said she lost almost a third of her weight in the weeks she was gone and came back with a tick. A family who lived just a short distance from the nature center reported seeing the Harris’s hawk in their back yard. Trainers fed the hawk a whole quail upon her return. 

