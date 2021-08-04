Advertisement

Eviction moratorium affects 3 New Hampshire counties

The federal government’s new moratorium on evictions is being implemented in three New...
The federal government’s new moratorium on evictions is being implemented in three New Hampshire counties with high or substantial COVID-19 community transmission.(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The federal government’s new moratorium on evictions is being implemented in three New Hampshire counties with high or substantial COVID-19 community transmission.

The state court system said Wednesday that it has paused eviction proceedings for tenants covered by the moratorium in Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued the new moratorium on evictions that would last until Oct. 3.

President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to quell intensifying criticism that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic.

Related Story:

New eviction moratorium order applies to 5 Vermont counties

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Masks recommended in all Vermont schools
Timber rattlesnake
Wildlife Watch: Timber rattlesnake
Community rallies for Elle Purrier St. Pierre
Purrier St. Pierre advances to Olympic final
Swanton chase
Franklin County chase ends in arrest, DUI charge
This undated photo shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three decades has lived in the...
After decades in woods, New Hampshire man forced from cabin

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Community rallies for Elle Purrier St. Pierre
Purrier St. Pierre advances to Olympic final
A labor shortage is hitting bars and restaurants hard and some Burlington businesses can't stay...
Help wanted: Short-staffed restaurants, bars struggle to stay in business
Many Vermont families are again signing up to home-school their kids.
Many Vermont families again signing up to home-school kids