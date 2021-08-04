Eviction moratorium affects 3 New Hampshire counties

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The federal government’s new moratorium on evictions is being implemented in three New Hampshire counties with high or substantial COVID-19 community transmission.

The state court system said Wednesday that it has paused eviction proceedings for tenants covered by the moratorium in Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued the new moratorium on evictions that would last until Oct. 3.

President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to quell intensifying criticism that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic.

