Experts: Rising drug costs brought up state health care spending

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Making prescription drugs and hospital care more affordable is key to containing ballooning health care costs. That’s the message to Vermont lawmakers from health care reform experts.

Data shows from 2018 to 2019, rising drug costs brought up state health care spending by $135 million and hospital care increased $91 million.

Experts say investing in prevention will help bring down costs in both areas.

They also say maintaining pandemic health care strategies such as telehealth can bring down costs as well.

“With an aging population you can only expect workforce issues to grow and that’s why it’s so important to really continue to think about how to provide long-term supports and services in homes,” said Donna Kinzer, the former executive director of the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission.

If you think you’re paying too much for health care, we want to hear from you. Share your story with us at news@wcax.com.

