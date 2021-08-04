Free classes available for Vermonters impacted by COVID

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters can still sign up for free classes at the Vermont State Colleges.

Through state funding, any Vermonter whose job was negatively impacted by COVID-19 is eligible for a free class this fall or spring at Castleton University, the Community College of Vermont, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College.

Automatic funding is also assisting with textbook costs, child care or other school-related needs.

In the past few days, about 123 people have signed up.

Last fall, about 1,000 Vermonters enrolled.

“We do hope to see a lot of people take advantage of this from across industries and for people who just want to try things out. There is a lot of availability for courses because basically, our whole catalog is open,” said Tiffany Walker, the associate dean of workforce education at CCV.

Class formats also vary; some are online, through video chat or in person.

Walker says the application has only been available since last Thursday and people are still learning about it. So VSCS is not worried about the low numbers of people signing up at this time.

This program is different than the offerings from the University of Vermont where all the slots were filled in about 48 hours.

