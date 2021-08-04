Advertisement

Free classes available for Vermonters impacted by COVID

Vermonters whose jobs were impacted by COVID can still sign up for free classes at the Vermont...
Vermonters whose jobs were impacted by COVID can still sign up for free classes at the Vermont State Colleges.(Pexels)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters can still sign up for free classes at the Vermont State Colleges.

Through state funding, any Vermonter whose job was negatively impacted by COVID-19 is eligible for a free class this fall or spring at Castleton University, the Community College of Vermont, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College.

Automatic funding is also assisting with textbook costs, child care or other school-related needs.

In the past few days, about 123 people have signed up.

Last fall, about 1,000 Vermonters enrolled.

“We do hope to see a lot of people take advantage of this from across industries and for people who just want to try things out. There is a lot of availability for courses because basically, our whole catalog is open,” said Tiffany Walker, the associate dean of workforce education at CCV.

Class formats also vary; some are online, through video chat or in person.

Walker says the application has only been available since last Thursday and people are still learning about it. So VSCS is not worried about the low numbers of people signing up at this time.

Click here for all the information and application.

This program is different than the offerings from the University of Vermont where all the slots were filled in about 48 hours.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Masks recommended in all Vermont schools
Timber rattlesnake
Wildlife Watch: Timber rattlesnake
Community rallies for Elle Purrier St. Pierre
Purrier St. Pierre advances to Olympic final
Swanton chase
Franklin County chase ends in arrest, DUI charge
This undated photo shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three decades has lived in the...
After decades in woods, New Hampshire man forced from cabin

Latest News

lu
LISTEN UP VERMONT
Chipmaker GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction is bringing back masks.
Masks back at GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction
The annual Church Street Marketplace Sidewalk Sale started Wednesday.
Annual sidewalk sale helps Burlington retailers rebound from COVID
President Biden has extended the CDC's eviction moratorium for another 60 days. It will apply...
New eviction moratorium order applies to 5 Vermont counties
It’s opening night Wednesday for the “Listen Up Project,” a musical production written by...
“Listen Up Project’ ready for Lyndonville opening night