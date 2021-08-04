Advertisement

Help wanted: Short-staffed restaurants, bars struggle to stay in business

A labor shortage is hitting bars and restaurants hard and some Burlington businesses can't stay...
A labor shortage is hitting bars and restaurants hard and some Burlington businesses can't stay open because of it.
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Where are the workers? A labor shortage is hitting bars and restaurants hard and some Burlington businesses can’t stay open because of it.

As you walk down Church Street, you can see several restaurants with signs on their doors saying they are short-staffed or actively looking for help.

The Church Street Tavern is now closing on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. to help accommodate their staffing shortages. Owner Stephen Parent says in 23 years he’s never seen labor issues like this one and he believes many people, especially those in the kitchen, have left the business. He also says morale is tough right now because it’s already a fast-paced and stressful job, and they are working with a skeleton crew.

“It’s just been tough keeping up and we just hope most of our customers kind of find a way to be patient and understanding a little bit of what we are going through and most of them have, it’s been wonderful. It’s been good but challenging,” Parent said.

Just down the street from the Church Street Tavern, Ken’s Pizza was completely closed Wednesday, with many signs on the door looking for people to fill just about all their positions.

Restaurants and employees I spoke to say it’s so nice to see people back again, but it’s been challenging making up for the lack of people. In fact, one restaurant had a poignant sign out that said, “The whole world is short-staffed, be kind to those that showed up.”

