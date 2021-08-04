Advertisement

Masks back at GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction

Chipmaker GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction is bringing back masks.
Chipmaker GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction is bringing back masks.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A sign of the times at one of Vermont’s largest private employers-- chipmaker GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction is bringing back masks.

Signs at the facility inform employees that everyone must wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status unless they are working alone or eating and drinking.

At last count, GlobalFoundries employed 2,300 people at its Vermont plant.

Many large companies across the country are going back to requiring masks.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

