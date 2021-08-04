Masks back at GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A sign of the times at one of Vermont’s largest private employers-- chipmaker GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction is bringing back masks.

Signs at the facility inform employees that everyone must wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status unless they are working alone or eating and drinking.

At last count, GlobalFoundries employed 2,300 people at its Vermont plant.

Many large companies across the country are going back to requiring masks.

