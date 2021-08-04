National Night Out in Essex Builds Relations Among First Responders, Law Enforcement, and Citizens

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) -

It’s National Night Out, a night where police units across the country held different events to connect with their communities.

Our Melissa Cooney attended the National Night Out in Essex Junction, which was the first full scale National Night Out the department has ever done.

“We wanna have trust of the community, we want to build trust, and the only way we can do that is if we talk to each-other. The only way we’re going to talk to each-other generally is if we meet each-other on a non-enforcement kind of event, and that’s what this sort of event is for,” said Corporal John Ruttenberg, who organized Essex National Night Out.

Law enforcement and first responders say building trust and relationships are critical to public safety.

“We need as much from the public as much as they do of us. It’s all about partnerships -- we can’t do what we do without their support. That’s the idea -- putting us together getting us a chance to talk to the public, giving them a chance to talk to us -- that’s what it’s about,” said Essex Police Department Chief Ron Hoague.

In Essex, communication and trust were strained last month after Essex Police admitted they messed up in responding to a fight on Pearl Street on July 13th and apologized for citing a man before they fully investigated what happened.

“Obviously we’re not going to stop engaging with our public, right, so that’s what this is all about -- engaging with the public and it just happens that this was coming up after that and it gives us a great opportunity to bring some of those folks together, like i said, and build some of that trust,” said Chief Hoague.

National Night Out incorporates fun activities like mini golf and interactive exhibits, like getting the chance to check out the inside of an ambulance, so people in the community can engage with their first responders in a comfortable setting.

“There can be a little bit of distrust between certain populations and healthcare providers so I think, especially in opportunities like this and they see us out in the community just hanging out with them, they see that I’m a student, Jen over there is a mother, it’s awesome for them to see that we’re regular people too and we’re here to help you always,” said Alyssa Oviedo, a volunteer EMT at Essex Rescue.

Chief Hoague says he’s pleased with the crowds and meaningful conversations that made their first full national night out event worthwhile.

“Yeah, just looking at the amount of people who have come out here and it’s only 10 after 6 -- I mean, we’re doing fantastic, I can’t be happier,” said Chief Hoague.

“Motion’s been pretty tense in the state and around the nation -- I think events like this help people understand that their emergency services and law enforcement -- that we’re actually looking out for their beast interest,” said Daniel Kerin, a member of the Essex Junction Board of Trustees who attended the event.

“I think it’s really important that protect us, lead us, help us, and i think it’s important for our younger generation to look up and trust the police who are here for us,” said Tim Emery, an Essex Junction resident who attended the event.

Essex Police say they hope this event will become an annual tradition that involves even more of the community next year.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.