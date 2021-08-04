Navy submarine USS Vermont to be celebrated this month
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - “Anchors Aweigh,” the song of the U.S. Navy, will soon be played in Vermont’s honor.
One of the Navy’s newest submarines, the USS Vermont, will be celebrated on Aug. 28 in a long-awaited commissioning ceremony.
A group of Vermonters spent several years planning the ceremony.
Wednesday, they met for the final time before the big event at the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut.
“It will be a little different at the reception because everyone is going to be there instead of having several different events like in past years. We are going to have one big event and that will be on the base. And all the VIPs, defense contractors, Vermonters-- they will all get to meet the sailors and their families,” said Debra Martin, the chair of the USS Vermont Commissioning Committee.
Tours of the nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine are still available during commissioning week. Click here for details on how you can sign up.
Martin also announced at Wednesday’s meeting that WCAX is an honorary plank owner of the USS Vermont. A plank owner is distinguished as a member of the crew of a U.S. Navy ship when it is first placed in commission.
The commissioning committee recognized WCAX for continuing coverage of the USS Vermont with an honorary plank owner certificate.
