Navy submarine USS Vermont to be celebrated this month

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - “Anchors Aweigh,” the song of the U.S. Navy, will soon be played in Vermont’s honor.

One of the Navy’s newest submarines, the USS Vermont, will be celebrated on Aug. 28 in a long-awaited commissioning ceremony.

A group of Vermonters spent several years planning the ceremony.

Wednesday, they met for the final time before the big event at the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut.

“It will be a little different at the reception because everyone is going to be there instead of having several different events like in past years. We are going to have one big event and that will be on the base. And all the VIPs, defense contractors, Vermonters-- they will all get to meet the sailors and their families,” said Debra Martin, the chair of the USS Vermont Commissioning Committee.

Tours of the nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine are still available during commissioning week. Click here for details on how you can sign up.

Martin also announced at Wednesday’s meeting that WCAX is an honorary plank owner of the USS Vermont. A plank owner is distinguished as a member of the crew of a U.S. Navy ship when it is first placed in commission.

The commissioning committee recognized WCAX for continuing coverage of the USS Vermont with an honorary plank owner certificate.

Related Stories:

YCQM: July 25, 2021

Students make bell stand for USS Vermont

Burlington Coast Guard chief named honorary plank owner of USS Vermont

USS Vermont submarine crew members get plaques

USS Vermont commissioned Saturday morning

Vermont winery’s wine selected to christen USS Vermont

USS Vermont christened

Exclusive: Inside the USS Vermont

YCQM: Nov. 4, 2018

Group plans commissioning ceremony for USS Vermont

New submarine’s first splash is with Vermont water

Behind the scenes on the USS Vermont

YCQM April 28, 2019

Parade marches through Montpelier

How teddy bears are helping to launch the USS Vermont

USS Vermont begins sea trials

Artist creates wooden USS Vermont

Middlebury business to help celebrate USS Vermont commissioning

YCQM: December 15, 2019

YCQM Part 2 12/15/19

Reservations closed for USS Vermont commissioning ceremony

US Navy attack submarine to be named for Vermont

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.