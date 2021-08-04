New ambulance added to Burlington Fire Department fleet

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Fire Department is adding to its fleet, so crews can respond faster to emergencies.

Mayor Miro Weinberger and the Burlington Fire Department unveiled a new ambulance on Wednesday.

Some 78% of Burlington voters approved the purchase in a 2020 vote.

The ambulance will be stationed out of Station 4.

Fire Chief Steven Locke explained why this addition is needed to get the job done.

“Having even our truck responding out of here to downtown is quicker than if it has to come from one of our mutual aid partners. It gives us the capacity to always have three ambulances available. It will still happen, we’re going to need mutual aid partners and they’ll still need us. But more likely, you’re going to see a Burlington ambulance on a Burlington call,” Locke said.

The city estimates the new ambulance will be deployed to more than 1,300 calls for assistance a year.

