New eviction moratorium order applies to 5 Vermont counties

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden has extended the CDC’s eviction moratorium for another 60 days. And it will apply to five counties in Vermont.

The new order applies to areas of the country experiencing high levels of coronavirus spread. It’s intended to keep people out of homeless shelters where the more transmissible delta variant could spread.

Right now, that means five counties in Vermont: Bennington, Orleans, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle.

However, Gov. Phil Scott has been adamant that being put in the substantial spread category doesn’t reflect the lower caseload or our high vaccination rate.

Our eviction moratorium, which was tied to our state of emergency, expired last month.

But this new order is much more targeted. The new moratorium only applies to eviction proceedings for nonpayment of rent. And it requires tenants to use their best efforts to obtain as much help as possible.

Here in Vermont, advocates say there’s still plenty of financial help available.

They also say there is help available to walk renters through the complicated application process.

“We’ve seen more applications come through for this program in the amount of time since it’s started as opposed to the other program. Even with the complexity of the program, people are still able to navigate it and that’s due in no small part to our community partners,” said Tyler Maas of the Vermont State Housing Authority.

The Vermont State Housing Authority has doled out about $35 million to date and still has about $85 million left.

They also say now most of the money is going toward forward-rent instead of arrears.

This extension is likely to be challenged in court, so it’s unclear how long it will last. But many acknowledge that it’s basically just to buy renters and landlords more time.

Programs nationwide have had errors but leaders say Vermont actually has one of the most effective rent programs; over $1 million is being doled out weekly.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.