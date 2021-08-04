Advertisement

Reynolds claims her tenth Vermont Women’s Am title

Copley Country Club representative coasts to six-shot win
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday’s 18 was not the cleanest round of golf Holly Reynolds played this week at Newport Country Club, but it was the round that allowed her to continue her historic domination of the Vermont Women’s Amateur Championship. The six-shot win gave Reynolds her tenth career Am title, four more than any other competitor has won in the event’s 90+ year history.

Reynolds entered the day with a ten-shot lead, so it was going to take a truly special round to give her a real challenge. Dorset Field Club’s Julia Dapron, a former high school state champion at Burr and Burton playing on this same course, gave herself a shot. The rising junior on the Stonehill College golf team had the best round of the day, a 73, finishing at +12 on the week.

But despite not collecting a single birdie the whole way, Reynolds would not let the lead slip away. The Morrisville native avoided any catastrophes by never recording anything worse than a bogey, and her five-over 77 would be more than enough to hold of Dapron.

The Vermont Women’s Am has a long history of multiple-time champions, but Reynolds stands above them all. Her ten titles are four more than Mae Murray and Cindy Paquet, who each won six in the mid and late 20th Century respectively.

