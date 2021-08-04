Advertisement

Ringleader of equipment theft ring gets 5 years in prison

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The ringleader of a group that stole about $700,000 worth of construction equipment, boats, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles, and trailers from dealers across New England has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island say 37-year-old Jose Montes, who also goes by Jose Rivera, from November 2019 until July 2020 organized a gang that under cover of darkness stole three Bobcat excavators, 10 personal watercraft, four boats, eight all-terrain vehicles, and 10 trailers from businesses in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.

A total of nine people were charged in the case. Charges against several are pending.

