Vermont moose lottery winners announced

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 100 hunters will have the chance to bag a moose later this fall.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Wednesday announced the winners of the 2021 moose lottery.

The department this year expanded the number of permits by nearly 50% over last fall to include 15 archery permits and 75 regular season permits limited to two areas in the northeastern corner of the state. That’s an increase over last October’s 55 permit hunt.

Permit allocations have dropped sharply in recent years as managers struggle to address declining moose populations largely attributed to winter ticks brought on by climate change. Officials say the goal in having the hunt is to reduce the number of moose, and thus the number of ticks. They say the strategy should allow populations to recover in other areas over time.

The season archery season runs October 1-7 and the regular season is October 16-21.

The department is still auctioning off three permits to support educational programs. A minimum bid of $1,500 is required. The deadline to apply is August 11.

