Vermont performance venues closed by COVID to get $18.7M

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Performance venues across Vermont that were closed by the COVID-19 pandemic will get up to $18.7 million in federal funding to help them survive.

The money for the 59 locations comes from the Small Business Administration Shuttered Venue Operators Grants. The grant is available to live music venues, movie theaters and performing arts organizations affected by the pandemic.

A joint statement from Vermont’s congressional delegation says Vermont’s entertainment venues not only bring joy and energy to the state’s downtowns and communities they are economic engines that “help make Vermont such a special place to live and visit.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.