Advertisement

Vermont performance venues closed by COVID to get $18.7M

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Performance venues across Vermont that were closed by the COVID-19 pandemic will get up to $18.7 million in federal funding to help them survive.

The money for the 59 locations comes from the Small Business Administration Shuttered Venue Operators Grants. The grant is available to live music venues, movie theaters and performing arts organizations affected by the pandemic.

A joint statement from Vermont’s congressional delegation says Vermont’s entertainment venues not only bring joy and energy to the state’s downtowns and communities they are economic engines that “help make Vermont such a special place to live and visit.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

File photo
Masks recommended in all Vermont schools
Timber rattlesnake
Wildlife Watch: Timber rattlesnake
Essex Junction man charged with child pornography
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
NY attorney general: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
Swanton chase
Franklin County chase ends in arrest, DUI charge

Latest News

Luis Rivera, 44
Burlington man arrested following aggravated assault with a knife
Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre.
Vermonter continues Olympic run
Boy eats creemee at National Night Out
Essex Junction participates in National Night Out
File
Scott: CDC’s ‘substantial’ virus spread designation deceiving