Vermonter continues Olympic run

Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre.
Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre.(NBC)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermonter is running in the race of her life early Wednesday morning.

Elle Purrier St. Pierre is running the 1500m in the Olympics.

The Montgomery native qualified for the race a few days ago, with her parents and fans cheering her on from Richford High School.

They are gathering there once again Wednesday morning to see her compete in the semifinals. That is scheduled to take place just begore 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Only the top 5 from each of two heats, plus the next two fastest times overall, will advance to Friday’s final.

Channel 3 This Morning will be live at the viewing party in Richford Wednesday morning, so stick around.

