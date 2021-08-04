Advertisement

Vt. Labor officials ordered to begin 2020 eligibility review

Nearly 90% of initial unemployment claims filed with the Vermont Department of Labor were...
Nearly 90% of initial unemployment claims filed with the Vermont Department of Labor were flagged as being fraudulent.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Department of Labor will have to reassess the eligibility of thousands of unemployment claims.

The U.S. Department of Labor earlier this spring told Vermont to review the eligibility claims from 2020. The Scott administration and the state’s congressional delegation asked federal officials to reverse the move, but in a recent response, the federal government is standing by its decision.

Vermont labor officials have said they were concerned that reassessing thousands of claims could bring current claimant processing to a halt. The department is currently reviewing the scope of the work. There’s no word on when that work will begin or how long it will take.

