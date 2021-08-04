BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our stretch of nice, summer weather rolls on as we head into the second half of the week. The last time we had four dry days in a row in Burlington goes back to mid May of this year. We’ll likely tie that heading into Friday before a frontal system arrives with some rain and thunder late on Saturday.

In the meantime, skies will be partly cloudy on Wednesday night with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. A weather system just off the New England coast will spread some clouds across our southern and eastern areas through Thursday morning, before exiting east, and clearing things out a bit by the end of the day. Temperatures will remain near normal with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday will be sunny again with highs heading into the low 80s. The weekend starts dry on Saturday with increasing clouds. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible by the late afternoon and into the evening. We’ll see the chance for a few more showers and thunderstorms through Saturday night and Sunday, but it certainly will not be a washout of a weekend with plenty of dry skies mixed in through the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s.

Monday is looking dry again with partly sunny skies, but we may see the chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms through the middle of next week. No big rain-makers on the way over the next seven days with highs next week remaining in the upper 70s and low 80s.

