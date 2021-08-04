BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! With high pressure still in control of our weather, we are looking at today being very similar to what we had on Tuesday - lots of sunshine, but filtered with some high, thin cloudiness which are the outer fringes of a storm system working its way up the east coast. The rain from that coastal system will be heavy, but staying well to our east.

We will stay dry with lots of sunshine (although filtered from time to time from those fringe clouds) right through the end of the week. Temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year, with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.

As we get into the weekend, a weak frontal system will bring in a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, late in the day Saturday. The first half of the day should be fine. Those showers & possible thunderstorms will continue Saturday night into Sunday. Then skies will clear again by late Sunday.

Monday is looking dry again, but there could be yet another frontal system coming in on Tuesday with the chance for some more wet weather.

Enjoy the MAX Advantage weather over the next few days! -Gary

