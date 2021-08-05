$15M for Vermont projects to support Lake Champlain Basin, renewable energy
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars are coming to Vermont to fund projects in the state.
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Thursday announced more than $15 million in funding for Vermont projects.
It’s part of the Senate’s Energy and Water Development Appropriations Bill. The annual appropriations bill funds several federal agencies.
It includes $5 million for the Burlington Electric Department’s district energy project aimed at delivering renewable thermal energy to Vermonters.
Another $5 million will go to the Vermont Energy Investment Corp’s collaboration to deploy thermal energy storage technology around the state.
The Army Corps of Engineers will also get $5 million to carry out environmental infrastructure and habitat restoration projects throughout Lake Champlain.
Some $500,000 will go to weatherizing homes in the Northeast Kingdom.
The University of Vermont gets $4 million to test hybrid solar for cold climates.
And $750,000 will go to the Randolph Area Community Development Corporation to support net-zero homes.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.