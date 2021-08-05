Advertisement

3 Vermont Corrections staffers test positive for COVID

Three Vermont Department of Corrections staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Vermont Department of Corrections staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of them work at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington, the third works at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

The three tested positive in surveillance testing done two days ago.

Vermont Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker says these are the first positive cases since June.

One unit of inmates will be tested next week out of precaution since a positive staffer was in that unit.

There are currently no positive COVID cases among Vermont inmates.

