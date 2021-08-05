Advertisement

Bear cub rescued from California wildfire escapes rehab center

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A bear cub known for being rescued after his paws were burned in a Sierra wildfire has escaped from the center where he was recovering.

Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe are asking for the public’s help finding the 6-month-old black bear.

He is nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws.

The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care center in South Lake Tahoe said Tuesday he escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence.

The center says he is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but they need to locate him as soon as possible.

The 25-pound cub may have bandages on his front paws.

