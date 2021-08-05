Biden to tap Vt. Justice Robinson for seat on US appeals court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News has confirmed that President Joe Biden will nominate Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in an announcement expected Thursday.

The Huffington Post reported the nomination pick. Robinson would be the first openly LGBTQ woman to ever serve on any U.S. appeals court if confirmed.

Robinson was appointed to the Vermont Supreme Court as an associate justice in 2011.

