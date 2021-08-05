Advertisement

Biden to tap Vt. Justice Robinson for seat on US appeals court

Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson-File photo
Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News has confirmed that President Joe Biden will nominate Vermont Supreme Court Justice Beth Robinson for a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in an announcement expected Thursday.

The Huffington Post reported the nomination pick. Robinson would be the first openly LGBTQ woman to ever serve on any U.S. appeals court if confirmed.

Robinson was appointed to the Vermont Supreme Court as an associate justice in 2011.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three decades has lived in the...
After decades in woods, New Hampshire man forced from cabin
Timber rattlesnake
Wildlife Watch: Timber rattlesnake
Community rallies for Elle Purrier St. Pierre
Purrier St. Pierre advances to Olympic final
Luis Rivera
Burlington man charged with downtown afternoon knife assault
Swanton man dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

File photo
New Hampshire State Police to wear body cameras by late fall
File photo
Vermont health officials see uptick in respiratory illness in children
Weeklong rabies bait drop begins in Vermont
Coronavirus isn’t running rampant among Vermont’s kids, but another respiratory illness is...
Vermont health officials warn of uptick in RSV cases in children