Camp gives North Country kids hands-on learning to make up for lost time

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A summer camp in New York’s North Country is offering hands-on learning to make up for some educational experiences students lost last year.

Thirty-five kids from fourth to ninth grade filled the cafeteria at Ticonderoga High School, spending the week hands-on learning, building robots.

“It took a day for us to get him built and a day for modifications,” said Lucas DeLucia, a seventh-grader.

“Basically it was an opportunity to get kids to have fun and have a pretty intense learning experience,” said Chris Mazzella of College for Every Student.

Learning things like teamwork, trial and error, the basics of computer coding, and getting a glimpse of what jobs in science and technology-- or STEM-- fields could look like.

“How difficult it is for them to make the machines,” DeLucia said.

“Just a great learning experience,” grandparent Steve Boyce said.

The free camp is getting kids back together. Put on by local nonprofit College For Every Student, it hopes camps like this will help make up for some of the learning lost during the pandemic.

“Meet the needs of families and kids, not just in STEM, social and emotional learning. Having kids interact with each other again. Many of our kids had been remote learners for almost a year and a half,” Mazzella said.

Parents were able to come for the big finish on Thursday to watch all the bots kids built battle it out. The students had to build their robots to stay in the circle and then try to get the opponent to cross the outside lines.

Raymond Francis is a parent and teacher volunteer for the program. He recommends the summer camp to any family that may be interested.

“This camp is extraordinarily beneficial because it introduces the students at a young age to a quintessentially important topic and idea that will be much more important as our society goes forward,” Francis said.

There are still plenty of these free summer camps for kids before they head back to school in just a few weeks. For more information, visit the CFES website or call 518-963-4500.

