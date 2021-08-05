Citing security, Grand Isle Courthouse now only open 2 days a week

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters in need of services at the Grand Isle County Courthouse in North Hero now have fewer opportunities to get inside the building.

The Vermont Judiciary announced Thursday the courthouse will only be open Tuesdays and Thursdays because of a lack of security services. Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug Disabito says security for the entire court system falls on the Supreme Court in Montpelier and that he’s not happy with the judiciary’s decision.

“The concern remains that, if an individual is seeking a restraining order, a relief from abuse order, or a stalking order, and they come to the courthouse on a Monday or a Wednesday or a Friday, they’re not going to be able to file anything. There’s nobody there. It disenfranchises residents of this county that they might have to go to Burlington to file something, or St Albans. We have very few state services out here. The one we have is the court, and the right to access the courts is fundamental in the Vermont State Constitution,” Disabito said.

Access to the court system statewide has been limited throughout the pandemic. DiSabito wants to work with the Vermont Judiciary to fix this problem.

Judiciary officials say they are developing a plan for Grand Isle residents to file complaints on any day of the week by email or telephone.

