Dartmouth reinstates mask policy

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth College’s indoor mask mandate is back.

Starting Thursday, the college is requiring all members of the campus community to wear masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated. In a letter to the college community, officials said masks are not required in private, non-shared spaces, or when eating or drinking. Students in shared dorms don’t need to mask around each other if they aren’t showing symptoms.

The letter says the move comes a day after the town of Hanover announced it was reinstating its indoor mask requirement.

