Helping new moms navigate breastfeeding challenges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s World Breastfeeding Week.

The Vermont Department of Health says data shows for adults, breastfeeding reduces the risk of breast and ovarian cancers and postpartum depression.

And babies who have breastfed have better cognitive development and reduced risk for chronic diseases.

It also offers important bonding opportunities for mother and baby.

But despite being a natural process, it doesn’t always come naturally for moms or infants.

Tricia Cassi is the WIC breastfeeding program coordinator at the Vermont Department of Health. She spoke with our Cat Viglienzoni about the challenges of breastfeeding and the resources available to help moms. Watch the video for the full interview.

Participants need to register for the Latch On they would like to attend through the Facebook event for that date, which you can find at the Vermont Department of Health- Brattleboro, Springfield or White River Junction Facebook pages, or call 802-257-2880 for more information. Learn more at biglatchon.org.

For information about breastfeeding, visit healthvermont.gov/breastfeeding

Learn more about the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action: waba.org.my

Find the Local Health Office that serves your community: healthvermont.gov/local

