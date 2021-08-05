Advertisement

New Hampshire State Police to wear body cameras by late fall

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police will be equipped with body cameras by late fall of this year.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said the cameras were made possible by a $3.4 million contract approved by the Executive Council.

He said Thursday the cameras will provide “yet another layer of transparency and accountability in our continued efforts to further bolster public trust in the incredible work done by New Hampshire’s law enforcement officers.”

