New York lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - State lawmakers are giving Gov. Andrew Cuomo a deadline of Aug. 13 as they “near completion” of their impeachment investigation.

Since March, the Assembly’s judiciary committee has been investigating whether there are grounds to impeach the Democratic governor over sexual harassment allegations.

In a letter sent Thursday, the law firm leading the Assembly’s investigation reminded Cuomo’s legal team that it has requested certain documents by subpoena.

They add that they fully expect compliance from governor and time to respond to those subpoenas is almost up.

Cuomo continues to denies making any inappropriate sexual advances.

Meanwhile, some are criticizing the governor’s apology.

In his response to the investigation, Cuomo cited his own family member’s sexual assault to explain his behavior with accuser Charlotte Bennett.

That component of his statement came under criticism from sexual assault survivors, their advocates and even crisis public relations managers.

Cuomo offered an apology to just two of his accusers, which was publicly rejected by one, and he flat-out denied allegations he inappropriately touched anyone.

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke said Cuomo “does not get to use someone else’s trauma as his own shield.” Advocates say Cuomo needs to take accountability to move forward.

