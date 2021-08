LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York man has died following a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday in the Adirondacks.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the town of Long Lake, near South Pond.

New York State Police say Steven Lacrosse, 58, of Canandaigua, lost control on a corner on Route 30 and struck guidewires. He died at the scene.

