Advertisement

Plainfield driver dies in rollover

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Plainfield man is dead after police say he lost control of his truck Thursday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Lower Depot Road in Marshfield. The Vermont State Police say Norman Dix, 87, was headed south

when he lost control and went off the shoulder and rolled his truck. He died at the scene.  His passenger, Judy Dix, 78, was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center with non-life-threatening.

Police are in investigating the cause but say excessive speed or impairment were likely not factors. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three decades has lived in the...
After decades in woods, New Hampshire man forced from cabin
Timber rattlesnake
Wildlife Watch: Timber rattlesnake
Community rallies for Elle Purrier St. Pierre
Purrier St. Pierre advances to Olympic final
Swanton man dies in motorcycle crash
Luis Rivera
Burlington man charged with downtown afternoon knife assault

Latest News

The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier is getting a facelift this fall.
Vermont Statehouse entryway undergoing facelift
A summer camp in New York's North Country is offering hands-on learning to make up for some...
Camp gives North Country kids hands-on learning to make up for lost time
Three Vermont Department of Corrections staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. - File...
3 Vermont Corrections staffers test positive for COVID
File photo
Dartmouth reinstates mask policy