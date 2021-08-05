Plainfield driver dies in rollover

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Plainfield man is dead after police say he lost control of his truck Thursday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Lower Depot Road in Marshfield. The Vermont State Police say Norman Dix, 87, was headed south

when he lost control and went off the shoulder and rolled his truck. He died at the scene. His passenger, Judy Dix, 78, was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center with non-life-threatening.

Police are in investigating the cause but say excessive speed or impairment were likely not factors. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

