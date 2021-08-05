Results of investigation into Vermont National Guard set to be released

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard is looking into ways their organization can improve through a comprehensive assessment. This new report has been three years in the making.

The Guard had a roundtable forum on Thursday and Maj. Gen. Greg Knight was forthcoming about this document that will come out publicly on Sunday with details of an investigation Knight asked for when he first became adjutant general.

Because many of the part-time Guard members won’t be able to be briefed on the assessment until this weekend, we are not allowed to release any of its contents to the public before Sunday.

The document contains the findings from the National Guard Bureau’s office of complex investigations on assessments that began nearly three years ago with findings about topics such as sexual harassment, equal employment opportunities, and even bullying and morale within the Vermont National Guard.

The adjutant general wants to use this as a checklist to see where they can improve. Knight says he hopes this report will also be able to inform his successors on how to make the Vermont National Guard stronger.

“You are shaping the future of the organization. Everything we do here we should be setting the conditions so the next person who does the job has clear direction and keeps it positive. Let’s shine a light on places that hasn’t been shown before and let’s fix it,” Knight said.

We are looking into this detailed report and coming up in the next few days we will be diving deeper and bring you details on what changes could be in store for the Guard.

