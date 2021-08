SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Swanton man has died after crashing into the back on a farm truck, Wednesday.

Vermont State Police say it happened just before 2:00 p.m. in the area of Sheldon Road in Swanton.

Police say 28 year-old, Peter Morin, was speeding and crashed into the back of a farm truck hauling silage.

Morin was pronounced dead at the scene.

