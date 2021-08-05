Advertisement

UVM internship program seeing steady growth

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont credited internship program has seen a 38% increase in placements this year, tripling the number of students from just four years ago.

Officials say over 700 students took advantage of the program, including more than 100 this summer. They combine classroom learning with work in a professional setting and can be paid or unpaid. Students can get invaluable experience working at companies locally, out of state, and in other countries.

Celine McArthur spoke with Richard Watts, one of the programs coordinators, as well as Sarah Blow and Charlie Wichern, two students involved in the program.

