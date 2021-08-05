Advertisement

Vermont community celebrates Old Home Week

By Elissa Borden
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition that some folks have been waiting 11 years for -- Old Home Week.

The once-a-decade event is underway in Wilmington and generations of current and former residents are back in town after taking an extra year for COVID.

Elissa Borden spoke with Julie Moore with the Wilmington Historical Society and Nicki Steel, an organizer of the event, to find out what it’s all about.

