Vermont health officials see uptick in respiratory illness in children

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Coronavirus isn’t running rampant among Vermont’s kids, but another respiratory illness is popping up -- Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

Adults can get it, but the symptoms are worse for kids. Doctors say they saw very few cases of colds, flu, and RSV last year while people were being extra cautious because of COVID-19. Now, people are taking off their masks and getting together, so the risk of illness increases.

State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso says everyone should be used to hearing it, but the basics are the best way to fight against it. “Stay home when you are sick, hand hygiene, all these things we normally say to keep these viruses from spreading between us,” she said.

RSV symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and trouble breathing.

