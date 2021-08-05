Vermont retooling inmate work program with vocational training

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont inmates can work while in prison for extra cash, but the program has suffered a number of hurdles in recent years and has been running in the red. Now, officials believe they may have a potential fix that could also help solve some of the state’s larger criminal justice questions.

While Tim Burgess was an inmate at the Newport prison back in 2006, he helped fellow inmates write resumes for job applications after their release. “We have to find the positives that they have done in their lives, the positives that they have done while incarcerated, and make that into a resume,” Burgess said.

Depend on the job and the facility, inmates involved in the Correctional Industries Program can earn anywhere from $2 a day to $2 an hour deposited into a matched savings account. That work can include making everything from furniture to license plates to road signs.

During the pandemic, the program pivoted to making facemasks, plexiglass shields, and roadside quarantine signs. But the program isn’t financially sustainable, finishing last year with a $2 million deficit. State officials say it’s part of a larger trend of fewer inmates available to work and a weaker demand for furniture products that can only be sold to the state and nonprofits. “It’s extremely challenging to be producing material when you don’t have a stable workforce,” said the DOC’s Kim Bushey.

COVID health restrictions have also prevented inmates from being transported together to work sites, such as trimming the headstones at Green Mount Cemetery in Montpelier.

COVID restrictions created hurdles for prisoner work crews at Green Mount Cemetery in Montpelier. (WCAX)

The state next month will put forward a plan to transform the program. With the help of over a million dollars in federal grants, officials say they want to focus on vocational training instead of manufacturing. That will include partnering with state colleges and the labor department to invest in culinary, landscaping, janitorial, mechanic, and welding skills. “We’re looking at how do we tie some of these pieces together in a more efficient and effective way,” Bushey said.

The state hopes the real savings will come in the long run by reducing the inmate population and the $80,000 a year it takes to house each prisoner. “Somebody gets out of jail, they’re able to stay out of jail because they have secure residence, they have a secure job, they have an income, they have the wrap-around services they need in the community -- therefore they don’t come back to jail,” said the DOC’s Allen Cormier.

