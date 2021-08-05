Advertisement

Vermont State Police share data on use of force

The Vermont State Police have released a new tool in an effort to be more transparent with the...
The Vermont State Police have released a new tool in an effort to be more transparent with the public about the use of force by troopers.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police have released a new tool in an effort to be more transparent with the public about the use of force by troopers.

The new dashboard breaks down data from 2018-2020.

State police say the use of force is uncommon and it’s used in just 0.3% percent of incidents.

They define the use of force as an incident that can involve multiple troopers and one subject or rare incidents with multiple subjects and one trooper.

According to the data, in 2018 there were 223 incidents of use of force with 385 troopers involved in incidents.

In 2019, there were 192 incidents with 315 officers using force.

And in 2020, there were 170 reports of the use of force with 307 troopers involved.

Click here to see the dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three decades has lived in the...
After decades in woods, New Hampshire man forced from cabin
Timber rattlesnake
Wildlife Watch: Timber rattlesnake
Community rallies for Elle Purrier St. Pierre
Purrier St. Pierre advances to Olympic final
Swanton man dies in motorcycle crash
Luis Rivera
Burlington man charged with downtown afternoon knife assault

Latest News

The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier is getting a facelift this fall.
Vermont Statehouse entryway undergoing facelift
A summer camp in New York's North Country is offering hands-on learning to make up for some...
Camp gives North Country kids hands-on learning to make up for lost time
Three Vermont Department of Corrections staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. - File...
3 Vermont Corrections staffers test positive for COVID
File photo
Dartmouth reinstates mask policy
Plainfield driver dies in rollover