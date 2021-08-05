Vermont State Police share data on use of force

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police have released a new tool in an effort to be more transparent with the public about the use of force by troopers.

The new dashboard breaks down data from 2018-2020.

State police say the use of force is uncommon and it’s used in just 0.3% percent of incidents.

They define the use of force as an incident that can involve multiple troopers and one subject or rare incidents with multiple subjects and one trooper.

According to the data, in 2018 there were 223 incidents of use of force with 385 troopers involved in incidents.

In 2019, there were 192 incidents with 315 officers using force.

And in 2020, there were 170 reports of the use of force with 307 troopers involved.

Click here to see the dashboard.

