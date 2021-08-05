Advertisement

Vermont Statehouse entryway undergoing face-lift

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Statehouse is getting a face-lift this fall.

The original door jams on the Capitol’s east entrance have deteriorated from salt over the decades. Over the next few months, crews are also restoring masonry on the east facade, swapping out the lime mortar, and installing a new heated sidewalk that will keep salt away from the building and protect the historic granite.

Tricia Harper, a state architect and project manager, says the project will cost over half a million dollars. “It’s so important to preserve the building and that’s why we’re going back to the lime putty mortar versus the poured in cement that was used originally, which can damage the granite itself,” she said. The state hopes to complete the work by October.

The work is likely the beginning of more extensive inside renovations this fall. A legislative committee this week considered requests to use upwards of $1.6 million in federal COVID funding for other COVID improvements inside the building.

