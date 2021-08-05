Vt. State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Upper Valley

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Hartford.

They say the subject was shot by a Hartford police officer and died, and that officer was injured.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon. We don’t yet know any details about the shooting or what led up to it.

State police are leading the investigation into the shooting. That’s standard practice in Vermont. They say their investigation is still in its earliest stages and multiple crews are assisting at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.