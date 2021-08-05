What is the Burlington Dog Task Force, and why was it created?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Burlington city council is creating a dog task force to tackle safety issues in the city that stem from unleashed dogs.

A 9 person group will include dog experts like veterinarians, trainers, and community members.

Willy Wonka the chocolate lab and his owner Ute Monsen are Burlington residents. Monsen tells us Willy Wonka has been attacked by other dogs on two separate occasions, both times where he was on a leash and the other dog was not.

“Then those dogs can be not controlled and they go after kids, they go after me - it happened to me - they go after me and my dog, they go after me on my bicycle,” said Monsen.

Monsen isn’t the only Vermonter who has faced the consequence of fellow dog owners not following the rules. Brennan Martin, who also lives in Burlington, tells us he has seen many dogs unleashed in Pomeroy Park and Playground, a place that specifically does not allow dogs.

“I have personally had to wash dog excrement off a child’s hand so... that’s not fun,” said Martin. Experiences like this are not uncommon in Burlington. People have taken to apps like ‘Front Porch Forum’ to voice these concerns, and these stories have not fallen on deaf ears.

Thus, the Burlington dog task force is born. “People were speaking in front porch forum, and Facebook pages, about the issues they’ve been encountering. Some of those issues include people not picking up their dogs feces, dogs attacking people, there are laws that are not being enforced,” said Burlington City Councilman Ali Dieng.

Burlington is a dog friendly city, with not a lot of dog related regulation. This is something the Dog Task Force hopes to combat.

Jake Schumann, the volunteer sight coordinator for the Starr Farm Dog Park, is the only official member of the task force so far.

One of the reasons off leash dogs can be a problem because there is confusion about where leashes are required.

“There’s not an official city ordinance that’s permanent, on the books for off leash areas. I think right now, you can have them off leash in 4 areas,” said Schumann. Schumann tells me the dog task force also hopes to collect data about dog related issues, to track trends and emerging issues.

The Dog Task Force was brought to the attention of the city by dog owners and not dog owners alike, in an attempt to allow community members and dogs to coexist the best way possible.

“I’m looking forward to getting the public educated, especially the dog owners. It’s not about me and my dog, it’s about me being a member in society understanding my responsibilities,” said Monsen.

