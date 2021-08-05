BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our stretch of warm, dry weather rolls into the end of the work week. A weather system that has been bringing clouds and rain to the New England coast will finally move out to sea on Thursday night, with high pressure building into our region. Any clouds that have lingered across the region will clear out, leaving us with plenty of sunshine for Friday. Highs will be warming up into the low to mid 80s.

Our next weather system arrives late in the day on Saturday, leaving most of the day dry. It will be warm once again and the dewpoints will be on the rise, making things feel a bit more muggy by the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late in the afternoon and evening hours, with the best chance of showers holding off until Saturday night.

Sunday is looking mainly dry as well, but there could still be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds through most of the day, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We’ll start the work week with partly sunny skies on Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return through mid week with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday remaining in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.