BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Thursday, everyone! We have now had 2 days in a row of totally dry weather in Burlington, and we are going to keep that streak going through the end of the week.

A frontal system with a lot of rain is making its way up the east coast, but it is going to hug the coast and stay away from us. Clouds from the outer fringe of that system will be hanging around us this morning, but there will be increasing sunshine as we get into the afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight, and we will end the work week with a ton of sun on Friday. Temperatures will be warming up into the mid-80s in most places.

The weekend will start with a bit of sunshine early Saturday. Then clouds will be on the increase as a frontal system starts to move in later in the day. That system will bring some rain, and possible thunderstorms, by late afternoon & evening, continuing into the overnight hours.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun & clouds. The day will start & end with mainly clear skies, but there willl be some pop-up showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two during the afternoon.

Right now Monday is looking dry with partly sunny skies. But Tuesday & Wednesday will be unsettled again with the chance for showers & thunderstorms. It will be warmer & more humid, too, as we head into next week.

Enjoy this MAX Advantage weather while it lasts! -Gary

