47K Vermonters to get new DMV IDs following vendor error

File
File(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - About 47,000 Vermonters will be mailed new IDs and driver’s licenses over the next month after a barcode printing error.

The state hired a company called VALID to print and code new secure Vermont IDs. That company made a technical error in early 2020 in entering birthday data, which caused some IDs to have mistakes on the back barcode. The company is now sending out new IDs at no cost to the state or drivers.

The Vermont DMV says the issue went unnoticed until Vermonters started to travel through airports and were flagged by the TSA.

“We’ll be reproducing all of the enhanced credentials first; second will be the real IDs, and the last group will be the driver’s privilege cards in whatever format they’re in,” said the DMV’s Michael Smith.

The error doesn’t prevent Vermonters from traveling or purchasing alcohol. Those who were impacted will be getting letters in the mail next week letting them know that new IDs are on the way.

