Analysis: Stefanik takes on new GOP party role, motherhood

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who has become a standard-bearer for the Trump wing of the GOP, is expecting her first child later this Fall. How will that impact her role in representing New York’s 21st District?

Darren Perron spoke with SUNY Plattsburgh Political scientist Harvey Schantz about how Stefanik’s pregnancy will impact her role as House GOP conference chair as well as Democrats lining up to challenge her seat next November.

