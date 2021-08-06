Canadian border patrol agents go on strike

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nearly 9,000 Canadian border patrol workers are going on strike Friday.

That’s according to the president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, who says they’ve exhausted all their options.

Chris Aylward accuses the Canada Border Services Agency of a toxic work environment. He says agents have been working without a contract for three years, all while still protecting the border during the pandemic.

This will likely cause long lineups and delays at border crossings and airports starting Friday morning.

It could also cause problems with the plan to reopen the border to vaccinated U.S. travelers Monday.

